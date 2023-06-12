The Bowser administration joined community members Monday to celebrate the progress that has been made on the McMillan redevelopment project in Northwest D.C.

The District has invested more than $100 million to support the transformational project which is expected to deliver a 17,000-square-foot community center with a pool and a 6.2-acre park. Two-thirds of the project is also being developed by a private entity and will include housing, a grocery store, and amenities.

“We are here today, celebrating this progress, because of the relentless, government-wide commitment to delivering a transformational project to Ward 5 and our entire city,” Bowser said. “When we talk about the District’s comeback, this project is in so many ways what it looks like — creating jobs for our residents; eliminating amenity gaps and building more housing.”

The District government is developing the community center and park project at McMillan, which was designated a historical site locally and nationally in 1991. Presently, about 60% of the community center has been developed and the park will include large play areas, a children’s playground, historic Memorial Fountain and Olmsted Walk, adult exercise stations, a plaza with splash pads and an amphitheater.

“The progress shows the dedication and commitment of Mayor Bowser, and the collaborative efforts of our team and residents,” said Delano Hunter, director of the Department of General Services. “The park and community center are a tremendous investment in the community and will enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Additionally, most of the site is being developed by Vision McMillan Partners and will feature a full-service grocery store, restaurants, and retail, 146 for-sale townhouses, 467 rental apartments, and over one million square feet of health care facility space. The first townhouses are expected to be delivered in 2024.