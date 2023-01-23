The Bowser administration kicked off the 2023 tax season Monday at the Benning Road/Minnesota Avenue Family Success Center in northeast D.C. by informing residents about credits and incentives designed to help save money.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke about financial incentives such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, the District of Columbia Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit and the Senior/Disabled Property Tax Relief program in addition to telling residents about free tax preparation services available in the city.

“We don’t want D.C. residents leaving any money on the table this tax season,” the mayor said. “Too often, taxpayers miss out on opportunities to save or get back hundreds or thousands of dollars simply because they didn’t know a credit existed. So, we are spreading the word about the Earned Income Tax Credit, our child care tax credit, and more. If you are unsure whether you qualify, go to one of the free tax clinics and get advice from an expert.”

D.C. Insurance, Securities & Banking Commissioner Karima Woods talked about Financially Fit, a program educating residents on their fiscal health.

“Our Financially Fit DC Program is designed to help residents take control of their personal financial health,” Woods said. “It can guide you through creating budgets, managing your credit, buying a home, planning for retirement, and building wealth.”

The deadline to file taxes in the District is April 18.