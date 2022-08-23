Bowser administration officials urge D.C. residents to utilize two programs designed to increase the number of homeowners in the city.

The programs highlighted by Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio, D.C. Council member Anita Bonds and interim Department of Housing and Community Development Drew Hubbard were the Home Purchase Assistance Program and Homeowner Assistance Fund.

“We know that homeownership is an important tool for closing racial wealth gaps in our city,” Bowser said Monday. “We also know that for people without generational wealth, the idea of becoming and staying a homeowner can be daunting. But we have programs and resources in our city that can open doors that people may not have even though possible. One way we can keep more Washingtonians in D.C. is by making sure our neighbors know about these programs and using them.”

The officials reminded residents of the programs as the District’s foreclosure moratorium ends on Sept. 30 and on Oct. 1, the maximum down payment assistance residents can get through HPAP will increase from $80,000 to $202,000.

The administration launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund in June to offer financial support to residents struggling to make housing-related payments. When the moratorium terminates at the end of next month, foreclosure procedures can commence unless a homeowner has a financial assistance application under review, pending approval, pending payment, or under appeal by the HAF program.

For more information about HAF, go to haf.dc.gov.

HPAP provides residents seeking homeownership interest-free loans and closing costs to those who qualify to buy single-family homes, condos, or cooperative units. Plus, the HPAP offers down payment assistance and may be eligible for $4,000 in closing cost aid.

For more information about HPAP, go to dhcd.dc.gov.