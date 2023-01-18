Officials of the Bowser administration on Jan. 13 celebrated the ribbon cutting of The Spice Suite’s new home in the Langdon neighborhood in Ward 5 as a part of owner Angel Gregorio’s larger vision: Black and Forth.

Black and Forth will be a block of commercial space that will encompass five Black female-owned small businesses including The Spice Suite, a nail salon, hair salon, brow bar and braid bar.

“Black and Forth is a fantastic example of why we have programs like the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Because when we invest in our community, we care for new opportunities for entrepreneurs like Angel to invest in and empower the community.”

Gregorio said, “my goal is to show business owners what it looks like to lift as you climb.”

“Cooperative economics has to be something we actualize, not just a Kwanzaa Principle,” she said.

Bowser administration officials said the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund (CPAF) is designed to help entrepreneurs who have problems accessing capital to buy commercial property in the city. The CPAF got its start last year as a part of a package of legacy initiatives developed to keep longtime residents and businesses in the city. The fund’s managers are City First Bank through local concern City First Enterprises.