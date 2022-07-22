The Bowser administration announced Friday that a nearly $4 million grant has been allocated to the Anacostia Business Improvement District to support the creation of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District in Ward 8.

“The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is about creating new opportunities to highlight and support the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs who keep D.C. creative,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know how critical it is to invest in the arts — to inspire people, to grow and preserve our culture, and to bring the community together. We look forward to working with the community to bring another spotlight and destination to Ward 8.”

The grant will help fund new events and programs to engage neighborhood residents and bring visitors to the ward. Other investments include streetscape enhancement that highlights public art and an expansion of the Anacostia BID (Friendly Logistics Operators) Team to support a clean and safe commercial district.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said the grant will help bring tourism to the ward and create jobs for residents.

Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia BID, thanked the Bowser administration for the grant.

“This grant will help us amplify the creativity and artistic innovation that has always existed in Ward 8 and create a vibrant place that speaks to the community and visitors alike,” Noell said. “We’re honored to partner with Mayor Bowser’s administration to make the Arts and Culture District a reality.”