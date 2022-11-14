The Bowser administration announced Monday that a new round of grants for D.C.’s Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in the city’s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors.

The grantees will be allowed to use the funds for such needs as rent, payroll and labor, and operating expenses. Awards will be in the range of $5,000-$45,000 each.

The program will be managed by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and administered by City First Enterprises.

“Our restaurant, entertainment, and retail industries are critical to our comeback,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “When we have great places for people to dine out, and shop, and visit, that not only improves the quality of life for our residents, it draws more visitors into D.C. And when we have more visitors in D.C., and more people spending at local businesses, that creates jobs, it allows us to invest in important programs and services, and it drives new opportunities for D.C. residents.”

The application period for the Bridge Fund opens on Nov. 28 at noon. There will be pre-application information sessions Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.