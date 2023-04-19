The Bowser administration held a job fair at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in northwest D.C. Wednesday for residents interested in pursuing a career with the city government.

Residents were able to explore over 800 career opportunities, and participating agencies were in the position to make on-the-spot job offers.

“We are always looking for people who care about D.C. — who want to help our residents thrive and our communities succeed — to join our team,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “No matter what you are passionate about, there is a role for you in the D.C. government. We are a diverse team of people who love D.C., and the D.C. government is a place where you can make a great salary, with great benefits, and grow professionally while doing meaningful work. For people interested in that type of career, we encourage them to go to careers.dc.gov.”

During the “Spring into a New Career” fair, agencies were looking for potential employees in the public safety, education, operations, legal, and public works sectors. In addition to District agencies, eight large-scale private-sector companies and almost 40 service organizations were present to discuss employment opportunities.

The event also featured live professional coaching on engaging employers, translating transferrable skills to meet position requirements, and navigating job fairs. During hiring events in 2022, nearly 500 residents were offered full-time employment with the District government.