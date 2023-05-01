The Bowser administration recently hosted its 2023 Upfront Presentation at its Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment studios in the presence of leaders of the media, business, and the District government.

The event kicked off by showcasing an array of existing award-winning programming exclusively by OCTFME, new programming, and specials while highlighting the organization’s commitment to diversity and advanced technology in the distribution of live broadcasts and pre-recorded content.

The occasion also marked the announcement of historic immersive production partnership programming collaborations with ESPAT TV and Discovered TV.

The day concluded with an exclusive private screening of OCTME’s first-ever scripted series, “Union,” a sitcom shot entirely in the District featuring Emmy-winning actor Tommy Davidson and other actors such as Shar Jackson and Ernest L. Thomas.

“D.C. is open,” said LaToya Foster, director of OCTME. “And I am proud to have shared OCTME’s unique and compelling story at today’s Upfront. Our agency pioneers a rare fusion of television, music, film, and entertainment. Our multi-faceted approach truly sets us apart. As part of Mayor Bowser’s vision, I am proud of the vibrant ecosystem we’ve created that cultivates and elevates diverse talent and propels our city forward.”