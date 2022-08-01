The Bowser administration wants residents to come out Tuesday and participate in the 39th annual National Night Out events held throughout the city.

“Our National Night Out, we come together and recognize that across all eight wards, we share a common goal — to build a safer, stronger D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “This is an opportunity to get to know your neighbors, to connect with representatives from the D.C. government, and to meet the officers who patrol our neighborhoods.”

Each year on the first Tuesday of August, the District’s Metropolitan Police Department hosts community events in each of its seven police districts such as block parties, cookouts and musical performances where officers talk to residents about their public safety concerns in a light, entertainment-oriented atmosphere.

“Every interaction our MPD members have with the community is an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with residents,” said Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. “National Night Out is another chance for us to listen to community members and work with our governmental partners to make our city safer.”

The kickoff event will take place at MPD’s First District at Lincoln Park at 1100 East Capitol Street NE, starting at 5 p.m. For more information on other events and specifics, please visit mpdc.dc.gov/page/national-night-out.