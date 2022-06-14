D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday a $50 million Homeowner Assistance Fund designed to offer financial assistance to residents who are struggling to make housing-related payments.

The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development will serve as the lead agency for the funding program. Starting June 22, qualified homeowners can go to haf.dc.gov to apply for grant funding to cover matters such as mortgage payments, property or housing expenses, utilities, insurance, internet assistance, and housing association fees.

Residents who are eligible for the funds if they live in a home they own in the District, have fallen behind on one or more of the qualified expenses for that home, been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and make less than 100% of the median family income or $142,300 for a family of four.

“With this program, we’re adding another resource to our homeownership toolkit,” Bowser said. “Homeownership is a critical tool for helping residents stay and build wealth in D.C. That’s why we’re increasing our down payment assistance program, why we launched the Black Homeownership Strike Force, why we have the Safe at Home Program, and now, why we are launching this Homeownership Assistance Fund. All of these programs together are, how we give more Washingtonians a fair shot.”