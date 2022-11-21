The Bowser administration Monday launched the city’s sixth annual Home for the Holidays campaign to transition homeless residents into long-term housing during the holiday season.

This year, the D.C. Department of Human Services will work with community partners and housing providers to put 900 families and individuals into housing units.

“Home for the Holidays is an opportunity for housing providers to work with the District to make this an extra special holiday for families in D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “While we focus year-round on moving residences into permanent housing, this campaign is about coming together as a community to get families and individuals into their own homes in time for the holidays. If you help us do that, we want to hear from you.”

The campaign supports Homeward DC, the administration’s strategic plan for making homelessness a rare event in the city. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time-Count, homelessness in the District decreased by 78% from 2021 to 2022.

The program spans from Nov. 21 to Feb. 28.