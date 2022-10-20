The Bowser administration on Thursday launched D.C.’s first Mobility Innovation District, a multi-year project designed to improve equitable access to transportation for residents of and visitors to the city’s southwest quadrant.

The hub aims to show how it is possible for mobility innovation can make a city more equitable, sustainable and prosperous.

The mobility hub is designed to draw on Southwest’s assets such as established neighborhoods, new large-scale mixed used developments, regional attractions and proximity to the National Mall.

The goal of the MID is to attract mobility companies that bring technology to market and create jobs in the District.

The office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced a $3 million grant to the Southwest Business Improvement District to support the creation of the MID.

“Through the activation of our beautiful waterfront, we have brought more jobs, opportunities, retail, restaurants and entertainment to southwest D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “In turn, that means people coming to and through the community. By creating the Mobility Innovation District, we can reduce congestion, ensure more neighbors are benefitting from new opportunities, and build a greener, more sustainable D.C.”

Additionally, Bowser announced that Circuit, a micro-transit company, has been selected to create a new mobility service for residents and visitors that circle the Southwest neighborhood encompassing The Wharf.