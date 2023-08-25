Officials in the Bowser administration announced Friday the return of Summer Restaurant Week in D.C. and encouraged residents to participate.

Summer Restaurant Week, held in concert with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, encourages the patronage of District eateries starting Monday and ending on Sept. 3. The week coincides with DC JazzFest and Labor Day weekend.

“D.C. is proud to have one of the best food scenes in the world, and Summer Restaurant Week is the perfect time for residents and visitors to discover a spot you’ve never been, or revisit an old favorite,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “From mom-and-pop neighborhood eateries to award-winning world-class restaurants, there is something for everyone. Let’s get out there and support our local restaurants and the people that give D.C. our hometown flavor.”

More than 250 restaurants are scheduled to participate in Summer Restaurant Week, with many offering specials. Among the restaurants participating are Ophelia’s Fish House, Fitzgerald’s and Pizza Serata.

“The D.C. region is buzzing with culture, art, DC Jazz Fest, and energy as residents and visitors enjoy all there is to experience, and Summer Restaurant Week is the cherry on top,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. “We are thrilled to have more restaurants than ever before participating, giving diners and foodies so much to choose from.”