Bowser administration officials joined the National Cherry Blossom Festival Team at a news conference Wednesday to urge D.C.-area residents to “Spring It On” and support this year’s festival.

The festival runs from March 20-April 16, with the National Park Service predicting peak bloom dates of March 22-25. More than 150 free live performances and educational events are scheduled to take place at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area and ANA Stage during the weekslong event.

“We invite residents and visitors to go all out in celebrating the beautiful cherry blossoms,” said Diana Mayhew, festival president and CEO. “Join us in embracing the season, engaging with and enjoying all that springtime in Washington, D.C., has to offer. To ‘Spring It On’ is to make memorable moments with friends and family, with beloved traditions and new experiences blossoming throughout the region.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged visitors to also move beyond the festival and explore the city’s restaurants, free museums, theaters, sports and beautiful neighborhoods “across all eight wards.”

“There’s so much to see, so help us spread the word about spring in D.C.,” she said.

Go to NationalCherryBlossomFestival.org for more information.