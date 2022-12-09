The Bowser administration announced Thursday the selection of the St. Elizabeths Legacy Partners’ proposal to develop parcels 7, 8 and 9 on the facility’s east campus to build a mixed-use, residential, retail, and Class A office building to house the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health.

The development is led by The Menkiti Group and consists of a collaboration of 12 local Black, brown and women-led developmental businesses.

In addition to an office building, the project will include 277 affordable residences for residents earning between 30-80% of the area’s median family income, 18 for-sale workforce and affordable townhomes, 30,000-plus square feet of neighborhood-serving retail, 90,000 square feet of intergenerational community-serving space and 245 parking spaces.

Potential tenants of the facility include Safe Shores, UDC, Shop Made in D.C., D.C. Credit Union, Jubilee Jumpstart, and Grub Rockstar.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development managed the selection process. The award completes the office’s redevelopment opportunities on the campus’s southern portion, located near the Congress Heights Metro.

“With the selection of the team for parcels 7,8 and 9, we are delivering more affordable housing and homeownership opportunities on the Saint Elizabeths East Resilience campus,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “In addition to housing, this project will deliver brand new space for the community and arts and culture nonprofits.”