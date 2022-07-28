D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said a labor agreement has been negotiated between the administration and the police officers’ union.

“This new agreement represents our ongoing commitment to attracting and retaining the best officers in the nation,” Bowser said Wednesday. “We know that in order to have a fully staffed and resources police department, we need to be able to retain talented officers who understand our community and are invested in building a safer, stronger D.C. This is a fair agreement that properly reflects our community’s support and appreciation for the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

The agreement must be approved by the D.C. Council.

Specifics of the agreement include retroactive raises for 2021 and 2022 and a 4% bump in pay in 2023 with additional compensation in the form of a base retention differential at five years, and officers with five or more years of service will get an additional 5% on top of the wage increase, retroactive to October 2020.

Additionally, the department will set up a committee with the union to work to establish a deferred retirement option program.

Contee praised the agreement as a boon to the officers.