The Bowser administration released a Request for Proposals on Thursday for a D.C. Sports Study to support the Office of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s newly formed Sports Team’s function to plan, coordinate and advocate for professional and recreational sports in the city.

The D.C. Sports Study will mandate a selected contractor work with the Sports team to identify and recommend deal structures for financing city sports facilities, leveraging insights from the District and beyond, with a focus on maximizing the fiscal, economic, and community benefits of sports to communities.

“D.C. is the Sports Capital because of our teams, our fans, and the athletes — our professional athletes and our young all-stars — who have helped build a community and culture of sports in the District,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know how important sports are to our city and particularly for D.C.’s Comeback, and we are focused on exploring creative strategies to support our sports teams and their needs. We’re looking for an outstanding and innovative partner that will work with our DMPED Sports Team and provide recommendations that are tailored to our city’s unique needs and sports landscape.”

The study will also analyze the economic impact of sports and entertainment venues in the District to date, as well as the impact of potential relocations of existing major sports teams into and out of the District.

The submission deadline for proposals is Aug. 24.