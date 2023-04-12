Officials with the Bowser administration announced on April 7 the creation of an interagency working group that will create a District procurement action plan to lead the way the government can increase contracting opportunities for people of color.

The group’s work will be based on the findings of a disparity study released on April 7 of city contracting that spanned fiscal years 2016 through 2020. Agencies such as the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, the Department of Small and Local Business Development and the Office of the City Administrator are expected to play a role in the implementation of the study’s recommendations.

“The disparity study team has worked diligently with partner agencies to assess procurement data as well as engage our business stakeholders over many months so we can best understand the barriers people of color and women-owned businesses face in assessing the District’s contracting opportunities,” said Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson. “Using the results from the disparity study, we are excited to transition into the implementation phase of this work to increase contracting opportunities for people of color and women-owned businesses.”

In summary, the results of the disparity study reveal the overall availability and utilization of people of color and women-owned businesses in the District is high in comparison to other cities and states. However, despite the District having higher than average contracting with people of color and women-owned businesses, disparities still exist.

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large), who chairs the Committee on Business and Economic Development, explained the study provides the legal framework to create a new minority and women business program.

District officials will host virtual public presentations to share the results of the study on April 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and April 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.