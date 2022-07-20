The Bowser administration will host five engagement forums to get ideas and feedback from D.C. residents to help shape the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan.

The plan is designed to reduce inequities and improve the lifestyles of residents.

“We know that to continue the work of building a more racially equitable D.C., we need our entire government working together with the community,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “The Racial Equity Action Plan will help us turn ideas and theories into action and ensure all aspects of life in D.C. — from housing to employment to health care and so much more — are focused on equity.”

Dr. Amber Hewitt, the city’s chief equity officer and director of the Office of Racial Equity, said residents will be equal partners in the process of creating the plan.

The forums will be held beginning Monday at the Marion Barry Building in Northwest for the Office of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, followed by a virtual event on Aug. 1. The third forum will take place on Aug. 2 at the Frank D. Reeves Center in Northwest for the Office of Latino Affairs; the fourth on Aug. 3 at the Reeves Center for Office of African Affairs; and the final one on Aug. 8 at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center in Southeast.