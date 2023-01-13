The Bowser administration is encouraging D.C. residents to participate in the Winter Restaurant Week running from Jan. 16-22.

“Winter Restaurant Week is a win-win — an opportunity to come back together with friends and family after the holidays and an opportunity to support local businesses during these colder, winter months,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We encourage the community to go to the website, look through all the great options, and make some reservations — either at your favorite spots or places you’ve been wanting to try.”

The yearly event promotes dine-in experiences as well as RW-To-Go dinner meals and cocktail pairings with which diners are familiar. There will be extended brunch offerings on Monday, which is the federal holiday celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“On behalf of the entire restaurant industry, we thank Mayor Bowser for her support of our dynamic industry,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. “Restaurant Week was created as an economic driver, encouraging loyal diners, newcomers, and visitors to our area to support our restaurants during a slower time for the industry. It has since evolved into a week locals and visitors alike look forward with something for everyone from expanded menu offerings, creates ways to dine out or stay in, and the addition of create beverage pairings.”

To view participating restaurants and make reservations for WRW, go to www.rwdmv.com.