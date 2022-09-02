Bowser administration officials are encouraging District residents to get their annual flu vaccination and their bivalent coronavirus booster — known as the omicron booster — simultaneously.

The vaccines will be available at pharmacies and clinics throughout the District starting next week. On Wednesday, both the flu vaccine and bivalent booster vaccine can be obtained at COVID centers located in all of the city’s wards.

City officials recommend anyone six months or older get a flu shot. The coronavirus booster, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, is advised for people 12 and older if it has been at least two months since their primary vaccination series or at least two months since they received a booster dose.

Health officials advise residents to get up-to-date on their shots to substantially increase their chances of being healthy during the fall and winter months.

To get the primary series vaccinations or coronavirus booster vaccines, officials advise visiting a pharmacy, walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID center, as well as making an appointment with your health care provider, setting up an at-home appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333 or visit vaccine.gov.