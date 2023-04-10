D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced an increase in the hiring bonus for new Metropolitan Police Department recruits from $20,000 to $25,000.

With police departments on a hiring spree nationally, the increase is designed to make working for MPD more competitive and support the goal of getting back on the path to 4,000 sworn officers.

“We want officers to see the District as somewhere where they can grow their careers, where they will be supported, where they will receive high-quality training, and where they will have the equipment they need — and that is the message we are sending with our investments,” the mayor said Friday. “We are proud to have a police department that represents and reflects our community, and we will continue our focus on growing MPD so that we have the officer we need to have a strong presence in the community, to make and close cases, and to respond quickly to emergencies.”

MPD will offer new recruits $25,000 in hiring bonuses in two installments. The first installment will be $15,000 which will be paid as an initial hiring bonus.

The remaining installment will be paid upon successful completion of the police academy. The funds for the increase come from year-end surplus funds from the fiscal year 2023 budget due to current full-time employee vacancies.

“Our vision for the future of our city’s police department is to retain diverse and qualified members who only want the best for our people, and this incentive brings us one step closer to that vision coming to fruition,” said MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III.

The increase in hiring bonuses for new recruits will begin on April 24, which is also MPD’s next hiring date for new recruit officers.