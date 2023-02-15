A Black homeownership and resource fair will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in northwest D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

The event aims to connect residents to the plethora of programs that exist in the District and understand which programs will help them to homeownership.

“We set an important goal: to add 20,000 Black homeowners by 2030,” Bowser said. “Now we’re focused on making sure residents have the resources and support to find and complete their journey to homeownership. When disparities are created through intentional action and discrimination, we must be just as intentional about reversing those disparities. And that is what we are doing with homeownership in D.C. Homeownership is a path to generational wealth, it is stability, and it allows you to bet on yourself, your family, and your future.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking, and the Mayor’s Office of African American Affairs. There will be financial counselors, realtors, home appraisers and other real estate professionals to aid people in their quest for homeownership.

The mayor also announced a new Black Homeownership Marketing Campaign designed to educate African American residents about the city’s homebuying programs. A Request for Proposals will open at the end of the month for the company to implement the campaign.