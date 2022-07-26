DC Government Job Fair August 11-12 The online event requires preregistration.

D.C. residents who want to work for the city government soon will have an opportunity to get in front of hiring managers.

With almost 1,000 job vacancies needing to be filled, the DC Department of Human Services will host a hiring event on Aug. 11 and 12. Participating agencies will make on-the-spot job offers, according to a news release.

Registration for the event is required and will be open from July 29 through August 7.

Some of the open positions are in the departments of health and human services, public safety, government operations and infrastructure.

Three seminars are being hosted in preparation for the hiring event and will include tips on resume writing, interviewing, best practices for virtual recruiter engagement and navigating the virtual platform, according to the press release.

The first will be on July 28 from noon – 1:30 p.m. The second takes place July 29 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. The final seminar happens on August 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

To register for the hiring fair, go to dc.gov/joinourteam.