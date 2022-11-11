D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, fresh off her reelection this week, announced a new round of appointments to her administration as she transitions into a third term.

Bowser appointed Ward 1 resident Salah Czapary as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture. Czapary, who ran for the Ward 1 council seat in the June Democratic primary, recently served as the special assistant to the Metropolitan Police chief, where he led numerous programs in partnership with local organizations to encourage greater community engagement with police.

LaToya Foster, Bowser’s chief spokesperson and head of the Mayor’s Office of Communications, has been tapped as acting director of the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment.

Jason Fink, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 3, is now Bowser’s new director of statehood initiatives in the Office of Federal and Regional Affairs. Since 2015, Fink has led the Mayor’s Office of Scheduling and Advance, where he was responsible for the execution of Bowser’s short-term and long-term schedule, daily movements and events, and preparing briefing materials for her.

Ted Trabue has been selected by Bowser to serve on the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia. Trabue has over 30 years of experience in public affairs, coordinating legislative activities and community outreach to meet client needs.

Trabue recently served as the managing director of DC Sustainable Energy Utility, where he led the agency’s execution of economic, environmental, and job creation goals.