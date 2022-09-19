D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the expansion of the $24.8 million Career Mobility Action Plan (MAP) pilot, which is designed to offer hundreds of District families who are transitioning from homelessness opportunities for housing and income assistance, career advancement and family support.

The mayor and members of her administration also cut the ribbon on the newly modernized Taylor Street Service Center in Ward 4.

“We know that with time and support, we can empower families to reach their goals and their highest potential,” Bowser said. “With the Career MAP program, we are sending families a simple message: we continue to believe in you and we’ve got your back.”

So far, 300 families have signed up for the pilot, with $11 million in tow, and Bowser announced a $13.1 million expansion of the program that will allow an additional 300 families to enroll in 2023.

Through Career MAP, the city will provide up to $10,000 in cash assistance to families, allowing parents to advance their careers without worrying about losing benefits when a person earns a higher income but loses their assistance.

“For many District residents working hard to achieve their career, economic, and family goals, the sudden and often unexpected shift in public benefits can adversely impact their households,” said Laura Green Zeilinger, director of the D.C. Department of Human Services. “Through the Career MAP program, the District will remove barriers to economic mobility and support families to achieve their career goals.”