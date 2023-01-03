D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday several new leadership positions in her administration.

The new acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice will be Lindsey Appiah. Appiah has served as chief of staff in that department since 2021.

Susana Castillo is the new director of communications for the executive office of the mayor. In Bowser’s communications department, Castillo has served as deputy press secretary, press secretary, and deputy communications director.

Colleen Green has been selected as the acting director of the Department of Housing and Community Development. Green has most recently served as the vice president for business development and strategic initiatives at CORE DC and has had a stint as chief of staff at DHCD.

Courtney Hill has been tapped as the director of the Mayor’s Office of Scheduling and Advance. Hill recently has served in leadership roles on the advance teams of President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, where she led core advance functions including site, crowd, press and production lead for several domestic and international trips.

Richard Jackson is the new interim director for the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE). Jackson started his career at the department in 2008 as a hazardous waste inspector and has worked as the associate director of the Toxic Substances Division, deputy director of the Environmental Services Administration and, more recently, senior deputy director.

Timothy Spriggs has been selected as the acting director of the Department of Public Works. Spriggs, who has extensive experience with the military in various positions, joined the District government as the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency’s director of operations and deputy director before becoming the administrator of the department’s Security and Safety Administration.

Tommy Wells will leave the directorship of the DOEE to become the director of the Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Wells has served on the D.C. education board and as the Ward 6 council member from 2006-2015.