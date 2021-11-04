CommunityEditor's Pick

Bowser Announces Reelection Bid for Third Term as D.C. Mayor

WI Web StaffNovember 4, 2021
**FILE** District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that she will seek a third term next year.

The Democratic mayor kicked off her reelection campaign with a series of tweets while touting her administration’s accomplishments, as well as her willingness to take on the Trump administration amid nationwide racial unrest and her stewardship of the city through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve pushed for more affordable housing, for better schools, for women’s rights, for public safety, for #DCValues, for #DCStatehood,” Bowser wrote. “Our finances are excellent, and our government is ethical, accountable, & transparent. We managed through a pandemic & we are making a comeback.

“But there are still challenges for us to tackle, and we have more work to do,” she said. “That’s why I am running for reelection to be your mayor of the greatest city in the world, my hometown and soon to be the 51st state.”

Bowser seeks to become only the city’s second mayor to serve a third consecutive term. Marion S. Barry achieved the feat when he won reelection in 1986.

The mayor will face several candidates in the June 21 primary, including D.C. Council members Trayon White of Ward 8 and Robert White (At large).

Bowser will participate in the city’s new financing program restricting public funding to candidates who receive small-dollar donations only.

