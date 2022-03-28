D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal calls for an expansion of the city’s automated traffic enforcement system.

The plan, first reported in The Washington Post, will start in October if approved by the D.C. Council and includes 170 new speed cameras. Presently, there are 85.

The proposed $9.4 million expansion includes cameras that will assess fines for drivers for such infractions as blocking bike lanes or running stop signs.

A study found that the District fines its residents more than any other city in the country — including for parking and traffic-related infractions — at a rate of $261 per resident, the Washingtonian reported.

The city issued — but didn’t necessarily collect — $1 billion in traffic and parking tickets in the three-year period from 2017-to 2019, an AAA report revealed.