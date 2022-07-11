D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, members of her administration and other city officials celebrated the groundbreaking of Sycamore & Oak, a new community-led temporary development located on Parcel 15 at the St. Elizabeths East Campus in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8.

The Sycamore & Oak project will feature a 22,000 square-foot Interim Retail Village that is set to incubate retail and food concepts that started in the community and will provide employment opportunities for neighborhood residents. The IRV, set to open in December, will offer opportunities for artists, lifestyle retailers, restauranteurs, and entrepreneurs in Congress Heights.

The structure will be designed by noted architect David Adjaye. More than 100 jobs will be available primarily for neighborhood residents.

“We are building the community that Ward 8 deserves at the St. Elizabeths East campus,” Bowser said. “This campus is coming to life right before our eyes — a place for people to live, have fun, work, and find a new opportunity. When it opens, Sycamore & Oak is going to be a beautiful new destination for our city and an incubator for local talent.”

Ward 7 and Ward 8 entities such as Black Bella, Congress Heights Arts and Cultural Center, Chris Pyrate & Friends, LoveMore Brand, Our Armoire, Paradyce Clothing Company, Inc., Salon on The Ave., The Museum have been slated to be a part of the IRV.

City officials say more businesses will be added in the coming months.