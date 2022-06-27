D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined several city leaders Monday to fete the completion of the $20 million Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library in northeast Washington.

The new library branch is located in Ward 5 and named after Lillian J. Huff, an activist on behalf of the District’s library system and a leader in the city’s Democratic Party.

“We are proud that here in D.C., our libraries are constantly evolving to better meet the needs of our community — whether that need is books, or spaces to gather, or even access to COVID tests,” the mayor said. “We are particularly proud to name this beautiful new facility in honor of Lillian Huff, a woman who fought hard to secure the original Lamond-Riggs Library.”

The Huff branch is the city’s 22nd to be renovated or rebuilt since 2007. The new facility is 5,000 square feet larger than the original branch.

The second story features a perforated aluminum screen inspired by the unique architecture and style of nearby houses and streets. The building utilized a canopy roof-like structure, wood panels, textures and a neutral color scheme with some bright accents to create a light, bright and airy aesthetic.