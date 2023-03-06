D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the expansion of two multiagency task forces to improve public safety, with her administration aiming to raise awareness about resources and services available.

The Safety Task Force, which focuses on reducing violent crime, is expanding along Good Hope Road SE and Georgia Avenue NW, while the city’s Nightlife Task Force will soon deploy in Adams Morgan, administration officials said.

“When MPD has deployed targeted, multiagency task forces to specific areas of the city, we have seen how these teams can work to drive down crime,” Bowser said. “Now, we are working with the community to expand those efforts. As we expand, I remain committed to ensuring MPD has the officers the chief needs to make these types of strategic deployments and have a strong presence in our community.”

In June, the mayor launched the Multiagency Nightlife Task Force managed by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice to facilitate agencies to fight crime in entertainment-oriented neighborhoods such as U Street NW, Connecticut Avenue NW, and Street NE. This month, the Adams Morgan neighborhood will be added to the list.

Bowser also announced the expansion of the Multiagency Public Safety Task Force that focuses on fighting violent crime within Police Service Areas 603, 604, 706 and 708 presently through its Homicide Reduction Partnership. The task force now includes the Good Hope Road SE corridor as well as PSA 403 and 409 that straddle along Georgia Avenue NW.

Additionally, Bowser urged residents to participate in the Private Security Camera Incentive Program, pick up a free steering wheel lock from an MPD station, and report immediate threats or emergencies by calling 911 or texting 50411, or reporting suspicious behavior to 202-727-9099.