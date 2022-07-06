D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday an expansion of breakfast programs in more than 100 of the city’s public and public charter schools through a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education awarded grant funds to 18 local education agencies serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at 104 schools. About 75% of students at the targeted schools qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

The grants can be utilized in ways such as purchasing meal service equipment for breakfast in classroom bags, shelves on wheels, and warmers to boost access to meals for students.

“We know that students who eat a healthy breakfast are better prepared to engage and learn in school,” Bowser said, WTOP reported. “With this investment, we can support more families, get more students connected to the Student Breakfast Program, and build healthier classrooms and communities.”

Patricia Brantley, CEO of Friendship Public Charter School, was pleased to receive one of the grants.

“Beyond test scores, feeding our children and ensuring that they begin each day with a nutritious, healthy, good breakfast is just the right thing to do,” Brantley said, WTOP reported. “We are overjoyed to have dedicated funding to make breakfast even better for all students and give more the chance to start the day well-fed.”