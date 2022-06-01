D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Wednesday an initiative to create more affordable housing in the District.

The initiative, HUD’s Our Way Home, is a national effort to connect mostly underserved communities throughout the country to tools and resources to produce more affordable housing. Additionally, the mayor highlighted the $1.4 billion in the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund and a tool kit to produce 36,000 new homes by 2023, with at least 12,000 slated to be affordable.

“In D.C., we set and we’re working toward bold housing goals because we understand that a safe and stable life begins with safe and stable housing,” Bowser said. “Spring Flats, which includes affordable housing for seniors and families as well as affordable homeownership opportunities, is an example of what is possible when you use all the tools in your tool kit to create new housing.

“But we also know that we need our entire region just as focused as we are on adding more affordable housing,” she said. “We are grateful that Secretary Fudge is leading the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to add more housing and produce and preserve more affordable, and we look forward to our continued partnership on this work.”

Fudge said the initiative will help Americans find economical housing.

“Easing the burden of housing costs for families is a top economic priority for this administration,” she said. ” For too long and in too many communities, housing supply has not kept up with the growing demand. It’s going to take government working at all levels to help close the housing supply gap. I am excited to launch Our Way Home, an initiative that will not only build on the momentum that’s already begun at the federal level but will also put into focus the unique challenges and successes in communities when it comes to making sure we all find our way home.”