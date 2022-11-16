D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps.

Bowser made the announcement at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Northwest alongside Amber Hewitt, director of the Mayor’s Office of Racial Equity.

“It is our charge and our responsibility to put in place policies that are intentional about ending structural racism and reversing the legacies of policies that intentionally locked Black and brown Washingtonians out of opportunity and the ability to build wealth,” Bowser said. “And every District agency is responsible for helping us build a more equitable D.C. The Racial Equity Action Plan is critical in that it will help guide our work and ensure agencies are being more intentional about applying a racial equity lens to policies and investments.”

The goals for the plan are to employ staff who understand and are committed to achieving racial equity; commit to eliminating racial and ethnic inequities; commit to meaningful engaging the community in government decision-making processes and strengthening community partnerships and be an equitable employer and engage in racially equitable hiring, promotion, and retention practices.

Residents can provide feedback on the plan starting Wednesday by accessing the online submission form; comments can be submitted until Jan. 2, 2023.

To view the plan, go to ore.dc.gov/actionplan.