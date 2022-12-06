D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the actions of city law enforcement officers and support staff during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony Tuesday to honor those who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, our first responders protected lawmakers and defended our Capitol — the building itself, but also what it stands for: our great democracy,” Bowser said, speaking at the Capitol’s Rotunda. “On a very tragic day, our first responders — at the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, the members of the Fire and EMS Department, and our teams the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency as well as the Office of Unified Communications — made our city and country proud. Today, we thank those who stepped up and put their lives on the line during an unprecedented attack on our democracy and recognize the lingering scars and trauma from that day.”

The mayor said that Americans resolve to build “a stronger and more inclusive democracy, with free and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and full representation for the 700,000 Americans living in Washington, D.C., including the first responders who secured the Capitol on Jan. 6 and ensured that democracy prevailed.”