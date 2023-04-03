D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the 2023 PaveDC campaign on Monday as a part of the city’s Back to Basics Week, during which it will work to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024 and beautify neighborhoods by street sweeping, alley cleaning, grass mowing and community clean-up campaigns.

“Just like a lot of people do spring cleaning at home, Back to Basics Weeks is the kickoff of our citywide spring cleaning campaign,” Bowser said. “Our teams will be out cleaning alleys, filling potholes and paving roads, and making sure that our city is beautiful for our residents, businesses, and visitors. And residents can help us — both by making 311 requests for items that need our attention and by joining together with neighbors and using [the Department of Public Works’] Helping Hand program to organize neighborhood cleanups.”

The District Department of Transportation implements the PaveDC campaign annually. The plan this year calls for making roadway improvements, resurfacing 76 miles of roads, restoring 65 miles of sidewalks, and restoring 126 alleys.

By the end of the last paving season, the District stood at 88% of the PaveDC goal, putting DDOT on track to reach the 2024 goal.

“Paving is not only about fixing potholes and resurfacing roads, it’s an opportunity to invest in District infrastructure and ensure our transportation system remains efficient and reliable,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott.

Street sweeping, a DPW operation, runs from March through October in designated neighborhoods. Residents can request these services by contacting 311 or using the 311 mobile app.