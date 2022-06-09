D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday the members of the Black Homeowners Strike Force.

The mayor made the announcement with leaders of District agencies, elected officials and community leaders in northeast Washington.

The BHSF is a product of the $10 million Black Homeowners Fund proposed by the mayor in her fiscal 2023 budget. It comprises District government experts on housing, financial counseling, lending and underwriting, real estate development, and services in addition to leaders in the faith, senior, immigrant, LGBTQ, and racial and ethnic sectors.

The BHSF will work over the summer to recommend to Bowser administration officials on actionable recommendations to increase and support Black homeownership in the city.

“The [BHSF] will address decades of racially discriminatory policies and practices that have hampered access to one of the most significant ways to build wealth for Black residents, which is homeownership,” Bowser said. “In partnership with the strike force, I intend to chart a path to rectify those problems with the recommendations and goals that emerge from its members and the public—and to set a 2030 goal for homeownership.”

The BHFS recommendations are due to the mayor in October.

The BHFS will be co-chaired by Anita Cozart, the interim director of the D.C. Office of Planning and the Rev. Graylan S. Hagler, senior minister of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.

Public representatives of the BHFS include Hagler, Ellis Carr, president and CEO of Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance, Sheila Alexander-Reid, senior vice president of business development at Bias Sync, S. Kathryn Allen, president of Answer Title, and Babatunde Oloyede, president and CEO of Marshall Heights Community Development Corporation. D.C. government representatives include Cozart, Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Drew Hubbard, interim director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, Karima Woods, commissioner of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking, and Brenda Donald, executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority.