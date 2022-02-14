D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday she is lifting an indoor mask mandate for many city businesses, as well as a requirement for people to show proof of coronavirus vaccination before entrance.

The Democratic mayor said the vaccination requirement for businesses, which began in December, will end Tuesday. The mask mandate will be lifted by the end of the month for places such as stores, gyms, houses of worship and restaurants.

However, masks will still be required inside schools, child care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, health care and medical facilities, and city government buildings with public interaction.

Additionally, private businesses can still choose to keep the vaccination and mask requirements in place, the mayor said.

Bowser initially made the changes late last year at the outset of a surge in cases spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus, but said Monday that cases and hospitalizations have dropped sharply since then, facilitating her latest decision.