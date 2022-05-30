D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser opened the city’s summer outdoor pool season over the weekend with a jump in the Upshur Recreation Center pool in Northwest.

Bowser jumped into the pool Saturday with a group of children and parents.

“I didn’t wear my flip-flops … but I did wear my bathing suit,” the mayor said, WTOP reported.

D.C. Parks and Recreation offers 21 outdoor and 11 indoor pools and 34 spray parks for residents.

All Parks and Recreation outdoor pools and spray parks are open and operating on a weekend-only basis, which consists of Saturday and Sunday hours through June 26. The exception is Monday, Memorial Day when the pools will operate from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Starting June 27, all outdoor pools will run on individual schedules for the summer for six days a week. Spray parks will function from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. throughout the summer months.