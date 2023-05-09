D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of her administration announced that four businesses have been selected to receive a total of $600,000 through the Locally Made Manufacturing Grant program.

The grantees were EatsPlace ($125,000), ZJ Liquors ($150,000), Union Kitchen-Eckington Facility CPG Manufacturing ($200,000) and iConiq ($125,000).

The Legally Made Manufacturing Grant program supports local businesses that engage in manufacturing by providing funding for capital or tenant improvements of commercial property with a designated industrial use.

Bowser made the announcement Tuesday during the DC Chamber of Commerce Small Business and Economic Development Summit’s luncheon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development facilitates the program.

“Creating a stronger and more equitable economy is a large part of what our Comeback Plan is about,” Bowser said. “It’s about supporting local businesses in all eight wards. It’s about making sure more D.C. residents, especially more women and more people of color are starting and growing businesses and getting opportunities with the D.C. government.”