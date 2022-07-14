D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with officials of her administration and residents, cut the ribbon Thursday in Ward 7 for the first low-barrier homeless shelter dedicated to people who identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

The new shelter, funded through the American Rescue Plan, will consist of 40 beds for unaccompanied adults who are 25 and older.

“We are proud to cut the ribbon on a shelter that embodies our D.C. values as well as our commitment to making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” Bowser said. “With this new facility, we’re breaking down barriers to shelter, building community, connecting residents with the trauma-informed services they need to live healthy, happy lives, and getting Washingtonians back on a path to permanent housing.”

The shelter will offer its residents trauma-informed case management services including mental health, substance abuse treatment, and medical and victims’ services. Wrap-around services in such areas as employment placement, education opportunities and housing connects will be available for residents.

The Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness will provide oversight and operations of the shelter and has two providers on their behalf: the Coalition for the Homeless serves as the facility and operations manager and the KBEC Group, Inc., serves as the service provider.