D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, in the company of city officials, opened the new, permanent home of the Advanced Technical Center in Ward 5 on Wednesday.

The center lets students earn college credits and industry certifications while remaining in their District public or charter school. The dual-enrolled Career and Technical Education programs prepare students for high-skill, high-wage, in-demand disciplines.

“Whether it is the Advanced Technical Center, our many Career and Technical Education Programs, our after-school clubs and sports teams, our internships, or any of the many programs we have for high school students in D.C. — we want families and teens to know about what’s available,” Bowser said. “We are grateful for the partnership of Trinity and UDC to bring these experiences to life for our students, and I am incredibly proud of the young people who are seizing this opportunity to earn college credit and prepare themselves for a career.”

The ATC is operated and managed by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. It opened last year at its temporary home on the campus of Trinity Washington University in Northeast.

Presently, Trinty teachers will serve as center instructors. In the permanent location, Trinity and UDC staff will instruct and mentor students.

The center is set to serve nearly 200 students from every ward in the city, representing 13 high schools.

“Through the [center] and the District’s other career and technical education programming, ATC students and thousands of other D.C. students will have the opportunity to enter the workforce or go on to college with the education, skills, and experience needed to be successful,” said State Superintendent Christina Grant.