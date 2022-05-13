With May designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday encouraged residents to become mentally fit.

One of the main programs offered by the District government for residents dealing with mental illness is the mental health hotline, 1-888-793-4357. The hotline is designed to provide counseling and support to residents experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the coronavirus pandemic and offer assistance in addressing post-pandemic and everyday stresses on an individual level.

“We want residents to think about taking care of their mental health the same way they think about going to the doctor for a physical or to the dentist to deal with tooth pain -— it’s necessary and normal,” Bowser said in a statement. “As Washingtonians deal with a wide range of issues—whether that’s daily stressors or ongoing mental health disorders, we want residents to know that the mental health hotline is available 24/7 and that it is free. If you need someone to talk to or you need help getting connected to mental health care, trained professionals will help you.”