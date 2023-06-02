D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday the selection of Reeves CMC Venture to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs site.

The project encompasses a hotel, a permanent home, and headquarters for the NAACP, municipal office space, and affordable and market-rate housing. The project will continue its presence on the U Street Corridor with its legacy of Black Broadway and honoring civil rights icons such as Frank Reeves and Marion S. Barry.

CSG Urban Partners, a local female- and minority-owned firm, will lead the redevelopment. The Reeves redevelopment is one of the largest EquityRFP awarded by the District.

“The Reeves Center is symbolic of D.C. resilience, and as we make our comeback — this is an opportunity to double down on our commitment to making our prosperity more inclusive and preserving the history and culture of our community,” Bowser said. “As we welcome the NAACP to D.C., we are being intentional about redeveloping this site so that it meets the needs of our residents and moves us toward a more equitable future.”

The selected project from Reeves CMC includes a new Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and School, a Washington Jazz Arts Institute, a Viva School of Dance, a food restaurant by chef Carla Hall and a comedy club backed by famed comedian Dave Chappelle.