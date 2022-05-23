D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced the second round of grantees of the Food Access Fund, a grant initiative dealing with increasing grocers, restaurants and fast-casual eateries in neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River.

The second round has eight new grantees, with $6.6 million for the initiative.

“The Food Access Fund is changing the game for how we bring new food options to D.C. neighborhoods, and we are excited to be supporting eight local restaurants, bars, and cafes as they open or expand to Wards 7 and 8,” the mayor said recently.

John Falcicchio, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, who oversees the initiative, said the Food Access Fund is part of the Bowser administration’s innovative way to invest in small and local businesses and “address the inequitable access to quality food.”

Recipients of the Food Access Fund are:

Miss Toya’s Cajun Southern Kitchen will open a location in Ward 7’s Penn Branch neighborhood.

Duffy’s Irish Pub plans to open a full-service restaurant in Ward 7’s Stadium-Armory area and have a virtual component for residents east of the river.

Tropical Smoothie Café will be set up in Skyland Town Center in Ward 7.

Atlas Brew Works will open a new restaurant in Ward 8’s Bridge District.

La Cabana Restaurante will have a full dine-in eatery and bar located in Ward 7’s Skyland Town Center offering carryout and delivery services.

Sandlot Anacostia, located in Ward 8’s Bridge District, will be a new 25,000-square-foot outdoor cultural arts and entertainment venue with a shipping container bar and shipping container kitchens on Howard Road SE.

Cheers from Ivy City in Ward 8’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood will be a small, casual restaurant that includes a culinary incubator for training and job readiness programs.

Smokehouse at the Strand is set to be in Ward 7’s Deanwood area in the revived Strand Theatre.