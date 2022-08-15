D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced Monday the District’s new public Advanced Internship Program and other programming designed to enhance the high school experience and help students to become marketable for the workforce.

The AIP began in the spring and is the first effort by the District to have a year-round internship program for qualified high school juniors and seniors. The program is tailored to their career and technical programs of study.

The interns will be paid the District’s minimum wage of $16.10 per hour through the Office of the State Superintendent for Education and work 8-12 hours a week. Bowser said the District wants employers to host high school interns this school year.

“As we look ahead toward the new school year, we are excited to not only welcome students back to the classroom but also to offer our high school students new, quality work experiences that will help prepare them for life and a career,” the mayor said. “We’re calling on local businesses to partner with the District by hosting our incredible students for a school-year internship that will give them hands-on experience in high-demand fields while getting paid and earning high school credit.”

For more information, visit https://careertechdc.org/programs.