D.C. Mayor Muriel announced Monday that Glen Lee, Seattle’s finance director, will be the District’s next chief financial officer.

“It was important to me that we hire a chief financial officer with strong integrity who was ready, day one, to build on the District’s financial success,” Bowser said. “I am confident that Glen Lee is the right leader for the job. In recent years, I’m proud that the District has achieved many firsts: our first upgrade to a AAA bond rating; our first audit that had zero significant deficiencies or material weaknesses, which we have now maintained for seven years straight; and the District’s first 60-day cash reserve, a milestone we hit right before COVID and that we have been able to maintain throughout the pandemic. Now, we are ready to build on those successes and ensure a strong comeback for D.C. residents and businesses across all eight wards.”

Bowser said Fitzroy Lee, who has served as the interim CFO since Jeffrey S. DeWitt departed in March 2021, will continue in that capacity until Lee is confirmed by the D.C. Council and serve as the city’s deputy CFO and chief economist afterward.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Lee is on track for confirmation by the end of June.

Lee holds a bachelor of science in agricultural economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in economics from California State University-Sacramento. He has worked as a fiscal and policy analyst for the California Legislative Analyst’s Office and for the city of Seattle as a revenue forecaster, assistant finance director and city finance director.

“I am happy to be here in the other Washington,” Lee said at a news conference at the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest. “I have decades of experience in administration and in leadership. Serving as the chief financial officer for D.C. is the pinnacle of my profession.”