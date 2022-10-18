D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging residents to take advantage of programs offered by the city and federal governments to help them pay off their student loan debts.

Bowser said the Student Loan Ombudsman at the D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has aided residents to eliminate more than $1 million in federal student loan debt through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSFL) program.

The mayor said more residents should apply for loan forgiveness under this program before the Oct. 31 deadline, and apply before Dec. 31, 2023, to a U.S. Department of Education program that forgives up to $20,000 in student debt.

“This Public Service Loan Forgiveness temporary waiver program has been an important lifeline for public servants,” Bowser said. “Thanks to the Biden administration and through the execution of the D.C. Student Loan Ombudsman, hardworking public servants are finally getting a fair shot.”

The Student Loan Ombudsman helps borrowers navigate the PSFL temporary waiver program, which is for public service employees who work in federal, state, and local governments, in addition to active-duty military and nonprofit workers. The PSFL temporary waiver program ends on Oct. 31 and residents who have completed 10 years of public service are encouraged to submit their applications immediately to have their federal student loans forgiven.