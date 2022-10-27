D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials are encouraging residents to be safe during the Halloween weekend and have enlisted city agencies to be available if assistance is needed.

Bowser said the Nightlife Task Force — led by the Office of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and the Metropolitan Police Department — will be on duty throughout the weekend. The mayor also requested drivers to go slow while traveling through the city and keep their eye out for children who may be trick-or-treating and attending Halloween festivities.

“This weekend and on Monday, we want everyone who is celebrating to have fun, but first and foremost, to be safe,” Bowser said. “I encourage families to check out all the family-friendly Halloween events that the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Metropolitan Police Department have planned. And we are reminding anyone who will be driving to slow down and be extra careful. Children will be out trick-or-treating and having fun, it is getting dark outside earlier, and we need to work together or keep everyone safe.”

The task force will be deployed on Friday and Saturday. Throughout the weekend and on Halloween, MPD and DPR will host a wide range of family-friendly events.

Officials urge residents to go to the agencies’ websites for more information. Bowser administration officials advise residents to call 911 for immediate threats or emergencies, text 50411 to report anonymous tips or information, and go to the iWATCH website or call 2020-727-9099 to report suspicious activity.